After exhausting appeals, Trump set to be sentenced in NY hush-money case

After having his last-minute appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court denied on Thursday, President-elect Donald Trump will be sentenced on 34 counts of falsifying business records on Friday.

Judge Juan Merchan last week scheduled for Trump to be sentenced Friday, but indicated that he would not face jail time. Nevertheless, the decision set up Trump — who is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 — to become the first U.S. president to take office after being convicted of felony crimes.

Trump was convicted last May of 34 counts of falsifying business records, including what prosecutors described as a scheme to cover up a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump's lawyers said in a motion to the Supreme Court that his sentencing should be delayed. Sitting presidents are not subject to prosecution, and Trump's lawyers argued that protections sitting presidents have should also apply to presidents-elect.

His lawyers also believed that Trump's 2024 conviction should be thrown out over grounds that former presidents are immune from prosecution for official acts taken while president.

Sentencing has faced multiple delays, first because of the Supreme Court's ruling on immunity. It faced continued delays as Merchan did not want to hold the hearing right before the presidential election.

During the six-week trial, prosecutors argued Trump falsified the records to conceal damaging stories, including an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The New York criminal trial was the first of four Trump faced. He faced federal charges in Florida for his handling of classified documents. He was also indicted in Washington, D.C., for allegedly engaging in a conspiracy to subvert the 2020 presidential election. In Georgia, Trump also faced charges for allegedly interfering with the election.

Those three cases did not go to trial before Trump was elected in November.