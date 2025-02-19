In first joint interview, Trump and Musk outline goals for DOGE

In a groundbreaking interview Tuesday night on Fox News, President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk appeared together for the first time, solidifying their partnership as they discussed plans for government efficiency and fiscal responsibility. The duo praised each other extensively, showcasing a blossoming friendship that has captured the attention of political observers.

At first glance, the optics of Musk sitting next to the President—one of the world’s richest men alongside the leader of the free world—was striking. It resembled a true bromance as Trump noted the speculation surrounding the longevity of their partnership, particularly given the often-competing egos of billionaire figures.

The discussion quickly turned to the central focus of the interview: the ambitious goal of securing $1 trillion through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). While Musk indicated that approximately $50 billion had been found thus far, some independent analysts have suggested a figure closer to $5 billion. Regardless of the precise amount, the U.S. can expect significant downsizing and potentially controversial initiatives from the Trump administration in the near future.

One of the significant points raised during the interview was President Trump’s assurance that crucial social programs would remain untouched. He explicitly stated that Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid would not be affected by the ongoing efforts of DOGE, despite speculation regarding potential cuts.

“I think he’s gonna find a trillion dollars,” President Trump said during the interview. “Social Security won’t be touched... Medicare, Medicaid, none of that stuff is gonna be touched.”

This assertion is particularly relevant as discussions around budget cuts continue to swirl in Washington.

A vital function of the DOGE team is to ensure that executive orders from the president are effectively implemented, Musk said.

“If the bureaucracy is fighting the will of the people and preventing the president from implementing what the people want, then we live in a bureaucracy and not a democracy,” Musk stated, underlining the importance of this initiative.

As the implications of DOGE unfold, the political landscape is set for further examination of potential cuts and efficiency reforms in the months ahead.

With the partnership of Trump and Musk at the forefront, all eyes will be on Washington as the administration works to advance its agenda for government efficiency while navigating the complexities of American politics.

