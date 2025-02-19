Upcoming tariffs: Trump signals 25% fees on key imports beginning in April

President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he expects to implement additional tariffs in April on auto, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical imports.

"I probably will tell you that on April 2nd, but it'll be in the neighborhood of 25%," President Trump said about auto imports.

He added that the semiconductor and pharmaceutical imports will also be subject to a 25% tariff.

"And it'll go very substantially higher over the course of a year," he added.

RELATED STORY | Beware of surge of fake IRS messages targeting taxpayers this year

The tariffs would expand on a 10% tariff on nearly all goods coming from China. The U.S. has also imposed a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports from China.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. imports about $100 billion a year in human and pet drugs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, about $1.8 trillion in automotive vehicles, engines and parts were imported into the U.S. in 2024.

The Observatory of Economic Complexity said the U.S. imported $25.4 billion in semiconductors in 2023, but there has been a significant increase in those imports in recent years.

Tariffs are fees charged for companies to import their goods from another country. Many economists believe that most companies will pass the cost of a tariff to the consumer instead of absorbing the fee.

According to research released in October 2024 by Georgia State University, Arizona State University, and Colorado State University, tariffs might not only cause an increase in prices for consumers, but they can also disrupt supply chains.

RELATED STORY | Judge rejects request to block Elon Musk, DOGE from accessing government data

"While tariffs can provide some protection to certain industries, they can also create inefficiencies for the industries they were designed to protect, as well as for their supply chain partners," the study said. The disruption to the supply chain could cause additional challenges to the economy.

"These findings demonstrate the ripple effect of unintended consequences that tariffs can lead to throughout supply chains, motivating further theoretical development and informing trade policy," the study said. But the Trump administration has contended that the tariffs can raise revenue for the U.S. and force manufacturers to produce more products in the U.S.