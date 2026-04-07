Authorities probe shooting involving ICE agents in California; suspect injured

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is assisting a shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Patterson, California, on Tuesday morning.

Few details have emerged from the incident, and authorities have not said how ICE agents were involved in the shooting. The sheriff’s office said that a “suspect” was taken to an area hospital for medical attention.

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Authorities have not said if the suspect was the target of an ICE operation.

The sheriff’s office added that local law enforcement was not involved in the incident.

The Modesto Bee reported last week that there had been 36 arrests by ICE within Stanislaus County since President Donald Trump’s second term began.

As of 2020, over 11% of the county’s population comprises of non-U.S. citizens.

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