Federal agents foil plot to strike high-profile UFC event at White House

FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday that the agency disrupted a plot to attack last Sunday’s UFC event on the White House lawn.

Patel said the plot involved individuals from outside the Washington, D.C., area. Investigators learned of the threat on June 10 — four days before the event — which drew President Donald Trump and numerous other government dignitaries.

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The event also included thousands of invited guests, with additional UFC fans watching on big screens nearby on the National Mall.

“While the result represented the best of investigative work, it was also nothing out of the ordinary for this law enforcement team — we are built to detect, respond to and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens, particularly during large gatherings like the historic UFC 250 fight,” Patel said. “That’s exactly what we did here. I want to thank our great agents and partners. This work remains ongoing, and we will continue to update the public as permitted.”

Officials said they spent months preparing the White House complex to convert the lawn into a secure venue for the televised UFC fight. Legal filings show those efforts cost $60 million.

Patel said multiple people were arrested. He did not reveal what they would be charged with.

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