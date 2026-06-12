Judge denies request to halt UFC event on White House grounds

A federal judge on Friday refused to block a scheduled UFC event at the White House.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta denied a request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that sought to halt UFC Freedom 250, an event planned for the South Lawn on Sunday.

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The lawsuit argued the event would improperly commercialize public spaces, damage historic landmarks and create aesthetic harms for visitors. Plaintiffs also contended the administration should have obtained congressional approval before constructing a massive stage structure on White House grounds.

Mehta ruled the plaintiffs had not demonstrated they would suffer irreparable harm. The judge noted organizers have spent nearly a year planning the event and that UFC and affiliated organizations have invested more than $60 million in preparations.

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The Justice Department had urged the court to reject the request, arguing the White House has a long history of hosting public events, from presidential Easter Egg Rolls to sporting competitions and concerts.

A White House spokesperson called the lawsuit "untimely" and "frivolous."

“The White House is thankful for this correct decision and looks forward to hosting this once-in-a-lifetime celebration on the South Lawn," spokesperson Davis Ingle said.

The attorney representing the plaintiffs said that while they are disappointed with the decision, they will respect it.

“This isn’t a case about a sporting event, it’s about corruption, as a handful of people and companies stand to profit from our public monuments," Brendan Ballou said.

Sunday's event will stream on Paramount+ and feature seven fights, including an interim light heavyweight title bout and a lightweight championship fight.