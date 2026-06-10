DOJ cites 1800s White House baseball games in lawsuit trying to stop UFC event

The Department of Justice has responded to a lawsuit seeking to block a UFC event scheduled to take place this weekend on White House grounds.

In a court filing, the Justice Department argued there is historical precedent for hosting major public events at the White House. Attorneys pointed to President Andrew Johnson, who hosted baseball events on the South Lawn in the 1800s.

The filing also cited more recent examples, including President George W. Bush's T-ball events, President Barack Obama's White House concerts and former President Joe Biden's installation of an ice-skating rink on the White House grounds.

RELATED STORY | 'Maybe we'll never, ever take it down': Trump says UFC structure on White House lawn could stay up permanently

The Justice Department also noted the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, which has been held since the 19th century.

The two plaintiffs behind the lawsuit argue they are suffering aesthetic injuries because of the large structure being erected for the UFC event.

They contend the construction is visually harmful and argue the administration should have obtained congressional approval before moving forward.

The Justice Department pushed back on those claims, writing that the plaintiffs allege aesthetic injuries even though the event will take place over a single weekend and last only a matter of hours.

"It is not as though these events are taking place outside on plaintiffs' doorstep," the filing states.

The plaintiffs also argue the event is "deeply corrupt," alleging President Donald Trump and his allies stand to profit from it.

"It's all about the private enrichment. At other events, you don't have tickets being sold for $1 to $1.5 million a pop. You don't have exclusive streaming rights by a company allied to the president. You don't have the president buying stock in the company organizing the private event," attorney Brendan Ballou said.

It is unclear whether the judge will side with the plaintiffs. A decision is expected soon, as the event is scheduled to take place on Sunday.