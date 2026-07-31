RFK Jr. launches cooking show as debate over dietary guidelines continues

Move over, Gordon Ramsay! Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has launched a new cooking show that the agency says will inspire Americans to “cook healthy, affordable meals at home.”

The first episode of the series was released Thursday and features chef Andrew Gruel. Gruel owns a California-based seafood restaurant and has made numerous appearances on cooking shows nationwide.

The series, “The Real Food Show,” features 20-minute episodes posted on Kennedy’s YouTube page. The latest episode focuses on seafood, which Kennedy says is a good alternative to meat as beef prices rise. Beef prices have increased 11% over the past year.

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Kennedy said the new show emphasizes the updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans, released by the Trump administration earlier this year. The guidelines, published every five years, place greater emphasis on meat and fats such as butter and less emphasis on whole grains and plant-based proteins such as beans.

The new guidelines also emphasize whole foods — including unprocessed fruits, vegetables, meat and dairy — while discouraging ultraprocessed and prepackaged foods.

Reducing ultraprocessed foods has broad support, but some parts of the new guidelines have drawn criticism, particularly the potential increase in saturated fat consumption, which scientists say can raise the risk of cardiovascular disease.

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Kennedy’s department largely rejected recommendations from a panel of experts that favored plant-based proteins such as beans and lentils. However, the new guidelines still recommend limiting saturated fat to no more than 10% of daily calories.

“The simple act of preparing and sharing a meal has always brought families and communities together,” Kennedy said. “I am grateful to President Trump for his courage and leadership in making the health of the American people a national priority. ‘The Real Food Show’ reminds Americans that healthy eating starts at home — and that cooking with real food can be simple, affordable and within reach for every family. By bringing people back to the kitchen table, we can strengthen our families, improve our health, build healthy habits that last for generations to come, and Make America Healthy Again.”

Officials said every recipe featured on the show: