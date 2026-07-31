Midterm poll shows Democrats with advantage on generic midterm ballot

A new poll shows Americans want to replace most members of Congress.

The CNN poll points to growing frustration over the economy, concerns about the cost of living and dissatisfaction with both political parties.

The poll found more Americans believe the country would be better off if Democrats controlled Congress. Despite that, a majority of Americans have an unfavorable view of the Democratic Party. The poll found 30% of Americans have a favorable view of the party, compared with 51% who have an unfavorable view.

RELATED STORY | Rapid redistricting reshapes US political map ahead of 2026 midterms

The same poll found 31% have a favorable view of the Republican Party, compared with 52% who have an unfavorable view.

Despite widespread dissatisfaction with Congress, 49% said they are extremely motivated to vote in the midterm elections, while 21% said they are very motivated.

Right now, Democrats lead Republicans by 8 points on the generic congressional ballot.

When Republicans won back the House and Senate in 2022, CNN polling showed a dead heat between Democrats and Republicans on the generic ballot. In 2018, when Democrats regained the House, generic Democrats held an 8-point advantage during the summer.

Democratic voters also appear more energized heading into November.

RELATED STORY | New polls show narrow path for Democrats to flip Senate