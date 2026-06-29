New polls show narrow path for Democrats to flip Senate

Democrats face an uphill battle if they want to flip the U.S. Senate in the midterm elections.

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 edge, meaning Democrats would need to pick up four seats now held by the GOP.

New polls released this week show several Republican-held seats could be competitive, though Democrats would need nearly everything to break their way.

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In Maine, Democrat Graham Platner leads Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins 49% to 47%, according to a New York Times/Siena poll. In Texas, Republican Ken Paxton leads Democrat James Talarico by 1 percentage point, 43% to 42%, according to a University of Texas poll.

Another close race is shaping up in North Carolina, where Democrat Roy Cooper holds a slight edge over Republican Michael Whatley, according to a Carolina Journal/Harper Polling survey conducted in May. The winner will fill the seat held by Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who is not seeking reelection.

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Open seats are also drawing attention in Iowa, where Democrat Josh Turek trails Republican Ashley Hinson by 2 points, 46% to 44%, according to a Cygnal poll. The winner will claim the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, who is not seeking reelection.

Democrats are also defending vulnerable territory. In Georgia, Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, considered one of the most vulnerable Senate incumbents, is being challenged by Republican Rep. Mike Collins. An April poll showed Ossoff leading Collins by 7 points, 51% to 44%.