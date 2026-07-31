U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
U.S. News

Actions

Amazon to reimburse some tariff costs after receiving $600 million in refunds

Refunds will be issued automatically if Amazon can trace specific import charges to an individual order.
A photo of cargo shipping USA products
Shutterstock.com/Quality Stock Arts
A photo of cargo shipping USA products
A photo of cargo shipping USA products
Posted

Amazon says it's received around $600 million in tariff refunds, and may send some of that money to its customers.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump did not have the authority to demand tariffs using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

RELATED STORY | Trump signs order for new tariffs after Supreme Court blocked earlier plan

Following this ruling, tariffs were set to be refunded to those who directly paid the tariffs, but not consumers who may have paid higher prices.

Amazon was among the many companies to apply for refunds.

According to the company's finance chief, the online retailer intends to reimburse shoppers, if possible. Refunds will be issued automatically if Amazon can trace specific import charges to an individual order.

In many cases, third-party sellers on the platform paid the tariffs, which could make the process more complicated.

RELATED STORY | New lawsuit alleges Trump administration is exceeding its authority with new tariffs

More recently, tariffs announced by President Donald Trump have faced lawsuits arguing his administration has no basis to put them in place.

On July 23, Trump announced that the United States would slap taxes of 10% to 12.5% on imports from 60 countries accounting for 99% of U.S. imports.

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.