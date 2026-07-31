Amazon to reimburse some tariff costs after receiving $600 million in refunds

Amazon says it's received around $600 million in tariff refunds, and may send some of that money to its customers.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump did not have the authority to demand tariffs using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

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Following this ruling, tariffs were set to be refunded to those who directly paid the tariffs, but not consumers who may have paid higher prices.

Amazon was among the many companies to apply for refunds.

According to the company's finance chief, the online retailer intends to reimburse shoppers, if possible. Refunds will be issued automatically if Amazon can trace specific import charges to an individual order.

In many cases, third-party sellers on the platform paid the tariffs, which could make the process more complicated.

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More recently, tariffs announced by President Donald Trump have faced lawsuits arguing his administration has no basis to put them in place.

On July 23, Trump announced that the United States would slap taxes of 10% to 12.5% on imports from 60 countries accounting for 99% of U.S. imports.