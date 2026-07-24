New lawsuit alleges Trump administration is exceeding its authority with new tariffs

Tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on Thursday face a new lawsuit that argues his administration has no basis to put them in place.

The suit is from the Liberty Justice Center, the same group that successfully sued to stop an earlier wave of Trump administration tariffs.

The White House has argued the latest tariffs are in response to countries' use of forced labor. The new lawsuit alleges that the Trump administration is exceeding its authority by imposing the tariffs.

“Forced labor is morally indefensible, but an important objective does not give the government permission to ignore the law,” said Sara Albrecht, Chairman and CEO of the Liberty Justice Center. “The administration allowed one global tariff to expire and immediately replaced it with another under a different statute. Changing the statute doesn’t change the law. Every tariff authority has limits, and every administration must respect them.”

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The Liberty Justice Center also represented plaintiffs who sued to stop an earlier round of tariffs in April of 2026. Those tariffs were imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allowed the president to put them in place for 150 days before requiring congressional approval.

In May, the Court of International Trade said that the Trump administration had overstepped its legal authority and ruled the Section 122 tariffs invalid.