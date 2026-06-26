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Johnson suggests 'productive' meeting with Trump will get housing bill back on track

“We’re on exactly the same page,” Johnson told reporters after the meeting.
House Speaker Mike Johnson was at the White House Thursday, meeting with President Trump to try to break a logjam over the SAVE America Act and a recently passed bipartisan housing bill. (Scripps News)
Mike Johnson meets with President Trump
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.
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House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was at the White House Thursday, meeting with President Trump to try to break the congressional logjam over the SAVE America Act and a recently passed bipartisan housing bill.

Johnson called Thursday's meeting "very productive."

“We’re on exactly the same page,” Johnson told reporters after the meeting.

The meeting comes after President Trump on Wednesday abruptly canceled the signing of a bipartisan housing bill designed to make homeownership more affordable. He said he wants Congress to first pass the SAVE America Act, which would place new restrictions on voting eligibility and ID requirements. The bill has faced resistance in the Senate.

RELATED STORY | Trump cancels bipartisan housing bill signing, sparking reported shouting match

Business in the House also effectively stalled when some GOP representatives signaled they would oppose debate until the SAVE America Act passed.

In a Thursday post directed at Republican lawmakers in the House, President Trump urged unity.

“No more grandstanding,” President Trump said.

Johnson said the House would send the outstanding housing bill to President Trump for signature. He will have 10 days to either sign it into law or veto.

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