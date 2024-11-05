It could take 2 weeks for final election results in Arizona, officials say

Election Day turnout appeared heavy in Arizona on Tuesday as voters are casting ballots in a competitive Senate race. The state is also considered one of the most competitive battleground states in this year's presidential election.

Election officials say it could take up to 13 days for the results to be tabulated in the state. In addition to a hefty turnout, voters must decide on numerous races. The ballot is two pages long in Maricopa, the state's most populous county.

Election officials expect about an hour after polls close, they'll have about 70% of the results of more than a million people who voted early in this election.

Officials are also expecting a record turnout in Maricopa County. It is one of the largest voting jurisdictions in the U.S. with over 2.6 million registered voters. The county has opened a record 246 election sites on Tuesday.

Polling has shown that the race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris is neck and neck. At least one voter in Arizona went to the polls not knowing who they'd cast a ballot for.

"I came here undecided to be very honest with you. I think my vote is leaning toward Donald Trump but I'm still thinking about it in my mind this morning, to be honest," said first-time voter Jeremy Hernandez.

After he voted, he said he ended up voting for Trump.

"I think that given his past experience as being the president and in my opinion not ruining the country, I think he did a fairly well job in my opinion. I think that he understands people," he said.

Meanwhile, the state's open U.S. Senate seat is up for grabs, with Democrat Ruben Gallego maintaining a slight edge in polling over Republican Kari Lake.