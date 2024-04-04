Phoenix-based Adi Guajardo joined Scripps News as a national correspondent in October of 2021.

She specializes in immigration and breaking news, with extensive coverage of the George Floyd protests, mass shooting coverage, the Austin bombings, immigration on the Texas and Arizona border, hurricanes Ian and Irma, and historic wildfires.

Her love for storytelling flourished after taking a television class in her Midwestern middle school where she anchored a school newscast.

Keeping people informed and being involved in the community is fundamental to Adi’s mission. As a teen, she lost a parent to suicide and now uses that painful experience to increase suicide awareness and help break the stigma surrounding the mental health crisis. (If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can get help by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.)

While working as a reporter at KENS5 (CBS) in San Antonio, Adi became a board member for the HIV Alliance Inc. to help promote HIV testing in underserved communities.

When Adi’s not working, she’s biking, hiking, running, or exploring the food scene.

Story ideas welcomed at adi.guajardo@scripps.com