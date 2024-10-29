Watch Now
PoliticsPath to the White House

Actions

What's the power of the Puerto Rican vote in this election?

The potential impact of the Puerto Rican voting bloc gets a new spotlight after offensive jokes at a Trump rally in New York City.
The potential impact of the Puerto Rican voting bloc gets a new spotlight after offensive jokes at a Trump rally in New York City. (Scripps News)
Signs outside a voting center in New Mexico
Posted

The push for the Puerto Rican vote became the focus for both campaigns over the weekend, and the potential impact of the voting bloc got a new spotlight after offensive jokes at a Trump rally in New York City.

At that rally in Madison Square Garden, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made an offensive joke about the U.S. territory. The comments sparked outrage and led to several prominent Puerto Ricans to endorse Vice President Harris.

Harris herself, while appealing to Puerto Rican communities in Philadelphia Saturday, condemned the racist remarks.

Latino celebrities including Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin all followed with support of Harris. Combined, the stars reach hundreds of millions of followers on social media.

RELATED STORY | Bad Bunny backs Harris after comedian's racist jokes at Trump event

36 million Latinos are eligible to vote in this presidential election, according to the Pew Research Center, and many of them are Puerto Rican.

Residents of Puerto Rico who live on the island are not eligible to vote, but since they are U.S. citizens, any Puerto Ricans who have permanently moved to the United States are eligible. In places like the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Puerto Ricans are the largest Hispanic group in the state, making up about 8% of the population.

Between 2020 and 2021, the Puerto Rican population living in the U.S. grew some 71% to 5.8 million people.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Politics
Scripps News America Votes 2024 banner

Get the latest news and analysis on upcoming elections.
Scripps News app

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.