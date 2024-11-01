Puerto Rican community responds to crude 'floating island of garbage' remarks

The Trump campaign is working to distance itself from crude and racist remarks made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during a rally in Madison Square Garden that triggered an outcry from the Puerto Rican community.

During former President Donald Trump’s rally on Sunday, Hinchcliffe made distasteful jokes about Latinos and called Puerto Rico, “a floating island of garbage.”

The remarks were made the same month Trump visited Knockout Barbershop off Castle Hills Avenue in the Bronx to garner support from the Puerto Rican community.

Javiel Rodriguez Jr., the owner of Knockout Barbershop, said hosting Trump for a Q&A this October was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up. He said it’s not often presidential candidates visit their neighborhood to learn about their concerns. He described Trump as down to Earth but admitted the jokes made at his rally about Puerto Ricans following his visit didn’t land well.

“I was definitely uncomfortable with the joke, I feel like it was a bad joke, bad timing,” Rodriguez Jr. said.

His father, Javiel Rodriguez Sr., also a barber, got emotional as he reflected on the moment.

“When I heard that, I said, 'What is this guy saying?' He hurts my feelings cause I’m Puerto Rican,” Rodriguez Sr. said.

Both of the Rodriguez men say they're proud of their Puerto Rican culture and heritage. A mural with Puerto Rican athletes and icons greet customers at the barbershop entrance, and Latin music fills the room as chatter about life and a wide range of issues fade in and out with customers rotating in and out of chairs.

While no issue is off-topic at the barbershop, not everyone is comfortable sharing who they plan to vote for in the presidential election.

“I feel like it’s gotten to a point where you have to hide who you are going to vote for because you may be shunned for your beliefs,” Rodriguez Jr. said.

Rodriguez Jr. did not disclose who he would vote for, but his father said his support for Trump is unwaivered. Rodriguez Sr. said he voted early for Trump and doesn’t regret his vote. He believes the joke made by Hinchcliffe is being misinterpreted. He believes Democrats are to blame for the condition of Puerto Rico.

“Probably Puerto Rico is in that position because who’s running it? The blue party is not helping Puerto Rico to grow and be better,” Rodriguez Sr. said.

Scripps News stopped by other businesses nearby where others also revealed they planned to continue to support Trump.

While some are giving Trump a pass, major Puerto Rican celebrities including Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin shared their support for Vice President Kamala Harris to their millions of followers. Combined, the music icons have more than 300 million followers.

The Hispanic Federation is also working to remind voters of Trump's recent and past comments about Puerto Rico.

“This is a reminder of the many insults, the way that Puerto Rico has been always characterized by Trump as disposable, as an island that is of people that are lazy and dirty,” Hispanic Federation President and CEO Frankie Miranda said.

Miranda said he will never forget how Trump tossed out paper towels like footballs after Puerto Rico was ravaged by a hurricane.

“The road to the White House is going to be defined by the Puerto Rican community in Pennsylvania,” Miranda said.

Puerto Ricans are the second largest Latino voting block, and they will play a critical role in Pennsylvania.

Across the street from the barbershop, Bernadette Cruz was on her way to an appointment. She said she plans to vote for Harris, a candidate she said supports women’s rights. Cruz called Trump a “racist.”

Rodriguez Sr. and Rodriguez Jr. have received letters of support and hate mail for hosting Trump at the Knockout Barbershop. They said, at their shop, no matter where you stand politically, everyone is welcome.

“People have different opinions you have to respect that too,” Rodriguez Sr. said.