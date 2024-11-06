GOP flips at least 2 seats held by Democrats, will hold Senate majority in 2025

For the first time in six years, Republicans will be in control of the Senate, wrestling the chamber away from Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer's caucus.

Republicans won Senate seats in West Virginia and Ohio on Tuesday, Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project. Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown previously held the seat in Ohio, while independent Sen. Joe Manchin, who left the Democratic Party earlier this year, has continued to caucus with his former party.

The fact that Republicans were able to reclaim the Senate came hardly as a surprise. A slew of Democrats won in 2018 amid an upswing for the party, with Democrats such as Manchin, Brown, and Montana's Jon Tester winning seats in traditionally conservative states. Plus, Democrats that year won in so-called purple states, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada.

There were also few opportunities for Democrats to take seats from Republicans as the GOP had just 11 seats to defend compared to 23 for Democrats. Sen. Ted Cruz's seat in Texas was perhaps the Democrats' one hope of flipping a Republican-held seat, but with 84% of the vote counted, Cruz was leading Democrat Colin Allred by over 10 percentage points.

Although the race has not been called as of late Tuesday, Republicans are also poised to win in Montana.

The results of Tuesday's election mean Republicans will hold at least 51 seats come 2025, with the possibility of picking up several more when all of the results are settled.

Who will lead the GOP caucus in 2025 remains in question. Current Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has stated he will not seek leadership in 2025, which means the caucus will have its first new leader in 18 years.