Republican Moreno defeats 3-term Sen. Brown in Ohio, giving GOP likely edge in Senate

Republican Bernie Moreno has defeated Sen. Sherrod Brown, taking the seat held by the Democrats for 18 years and likely giving Republicans a majority in the Senate come 2025, Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project.

The result in Ohio is a major boost to Republicans who are poised to hold the Senate for the first time in six years.

When factoring in the four independents who caucus with Democrats, Democrats entered Tuesday with a 51-49 edge in the Senate. With West Virginia already being projected to go to Republican Gov. Jim Justice, all Republicans likely needed to do was flip one additional seat to gain a majority come 2025.

With Moreno's victory, Republicans are poised to have at least 51 seats when the new Senate convenes in January.

Entering Tuesday, Ohio was arguably the most competitive Senate race in the nation with polling showing a tight race between Brown and Moreno.

Brown was first elected in 2006 and won reelection in 2012 and 2018. All three years were considered good years for Democrats, and being a moderate in a relatively red state, Brown has managed to stay in the Senate for 18 years.

But Brown was more vulnerable than ever.

The race is the most expensive in the country when factoring outside spending. Between contributions for candidates and outside spending, there has been $387.6 million spent. According to Open Secrets, the candidates have garnered over $127 million in contributions, with Brown raising $89 million on his own.

But outside spending helped keep Moreno competitive. There has been $68 million being spent to support Moreno, and over $112 million spent to oppose Brown. Conversely, outside groups have spent over $22 million to support Brown and nearly $77 million to oppose Moreno.