Collins' office vandalized as she faces tight reelection fight

A Maine office for U.S. Sen. Susan Collins was vandalized in the hours leading up to Tuesday's election, her office said. It was the second reported act of vandalism at her Biddeford office.

Officials have not said if anyone has been arrested or charged in connection to the incident.

Collins' office released a photo indicating someone sprayed "BLOOD ON HER HANDS" in red paint.

Office of Sen. Susan Collins Vandals spray paint outside of her office.

"This is another incident in a series and the second attempt at our Biddeford office to intimidate the Senator and her staff. These tactics are disturbing, but not effective. Our staff is undeterred and on the job," Collins' chief of staff, Katie Brown, said in a statement.

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Collins is in the midst of a tight reelection bid against Democrat Troy Jackson. Several polls in recent days have shown Jackson opening a narrow lead over Collins. She is seeking a sixth term in the Senate. Even in years when Maine has favored Democrats, Collins has won reelection by comfortable margins.

For Republicans to retain control of the Senate, Collins' reelection is seen as imperative. With President Donald Trump's approval rating slowly declining, Collins has sought to distance herself from Trump in recent months.

She has reminded voters that she was among seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial in 2021.

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