7 in 10 Americans say the midterms are stressing them out

If election season is causing stress, you're not alone.

A survey from LifeStance Health found that 70% of Americans are experiencing at least some stress or anxiety about the midterm elections. Gen Z and millennials were more likely to report being stressed by the election.

Only about one-third of respondents said they had a plan in place to protect their mental health on election night.

About 37% said they are dreading having political conversations during the upcoming holiday season.

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Mental health experts recommend limiting how often you check election news, getting regular exercise and focusing on things you can control.

Concerns extend beyond voters. Growing attention is being paid to the mental health of election workers, who have faced heavy workloads, public criticism and, in some cases, harassment and threats.

The Carter Center has developed a mental well-being guide to help election officials recognize trauma, build resilience and access mental health support.

The organization says prolonged stress can have serious effects on both physical and mental health.

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