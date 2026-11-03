Election Day deals include free doughnuts and rides to the polls

If you're looking for more than just a free sticker on Election Day, shopping local may come with some extra perks.

Federal law prohibits offering rewards in exchange for voting, but many businesses are providing giveaways and discounts to anyone who walks through the door.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed doughnut to customers on Election Day. All you need to do is say you voted.

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If you're facing a long wait at the polls, free pizza could be on the menu. Pizza to the Polls, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization, delivers pizza from local restaurants to voters waiting in line.

To request a delivery, visit polls.pizza, upload a photo of the line and provide your location. The group also accepts donations to help send food to voters.

Scooter rental company Lime is offering free rides to polling locations for eligible users who sign up online.

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Uber and Lyft are also offering free or discounted rides to the polls through promotional codes.

Some public transit agencies are providing free bus service on Election Day, depending on the location.

As for other Election Day deals and promotions, availability varies by community.