Americans head to polls in high-stakes 2026 midterm elections

Voting is underway in the 2026 midterm elections as Americans decide whether Republicans should retain control of all three branches of government.

All 435 House seats and 35 of the Senate's 100 seats are on the ballot Tuesday. If history is any indication, midterm elections are generally unfavorable for the party in power.

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Democrats are hoping those historical trends continue Tuesday and that they can reclaim both chambers of Congress. While most projections show Democrats regaining control of the House, the Senate remains less certain. Republicans can afford to lose three seats and still maintain control.

In addition to federal races, voters in 36 states will choose governors. Many states also have ballot measures covering issues ranging from voting rights to school funding.

Scripps News will provide live coverage throughout the day, with special coverage starting at 6 p.m.

Early indicators

The first polls close at 6 p.m. Tuesday in parts of Indiana and Kentucky. In Kentucky, the 6th Congressional District could provide an early indication of where the night is headed for both parties.

The Cook Political Report lists the district among 18 true tossup House races. The district, which includes the Lexington metropolitan area, has been represented by Republican Rep. Andy Barr since 2013. Barr is leaving the House as he seeks election to Kentucky's U.S. Senate seat.

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In 2024, Barr won the district by a 63%-37% margin. But the district has shown a willingness to support candidates from both parties. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear carried the district in 2023, receiving about 60% of the vote there.

This year, Democrat Zach Dembo faces Republican Ralph Alvarado.

Among Senate races, Ohio could provide one of the earliest indicators of Democrats' chances of reclaiming the chamber. Polls there close at 7:30 p.m.

The Ohio Senate race is one of two special elections this year. Republican Sen. Jon Husted and former Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown are competing to serve the final two years of the term won by Vice President JD Vance in 2022.

Recent polls have shown Brown holding a narrow lead. Ohio is among the states Democrats likely must win if they hope to gain the four seats needed to reclaim the Senate.

Many Americans have already voted

The 2026 midterm elections shattered early-voting records for a midterm cycle. The University of Florida's Election Lab reports that 58.9 million Americans have already cast ballots. If turnout resembles 2022 levels, that total would account for more than half of all votes cast.

In recent elections, early voting has tended to favor Democrats, while Election Day voting has generally favored Republicans.

There are signs Democrats performed better in early voting this year than in previous elections.

In Ohio, for example, registered Democrats accounted for 27% of early votes, compared with 25% for Republicans. Unaffiliated voters made up the largest share.

By comparison, registered Democrats accounted for just 17% of the state's early vote in 2024. However, Ohio has remained a reliably Republican state in recent federal elections and voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2024.

