Interactive: Need a ride to vote? Here's how to get to the polls

Lyft, Hertz, and nonprofit funds are making it easier for Americans to cast their ballot on Election Day — no car required.

Transportation is one of the most overlooked barriers to voting in America. This Election Day, a handful of companies and advocacy organizations are stepping up with discounted and free rides to polling places across the country.

Whether you rely on rideshare, need a rental car, or live in one of the cities covered by nonprofit voucher programs — there may be a deal waiting for you. Find out what you qualify for below.

4M+ — Riders who've used Lyft to reach the polls

50% — Off a Lyft ride to your polling place

11 — Cities covered by nonprofit ride vouchers

Your Election Day Ride Options

Lyft's VOTE26 discount is valid nationwide from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time on Election Day and applies to rideshare, bikeshare, and scooter rides.

Lyft has made getting to the polls as simple as entering a code. VOTE26 takes 50% off a ride — up to $10 — and is valid on rideshare trips, bikeshare, and scooter rides from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time on Election Day. The company estimates nearly 4 million riders have already used its platform to reach polling places, drop off mail ballots, or attend election events since the program began.

For those who need more flexibility, Hertz is offering one free rental day when you book two or more days at a neighborhood location. That deal runs through November 3, making it useful for early voters as well as those heading out on Election Day itself.

Getting to the polls is one of the most meaningful ways we get to shape our shared future, and no one should be shut out of that because they don't have a reliable way to get to the polls Jerry Golden, Chief Policy Officer at Lyft

VOTE26 — Lyft promo code — 50% off, up to $10

5a–10p — Hours valid on Election Day — Local time, all time zones

Nov 3 — Hertz deal deadline — 1 free day on 2+ day rental

4M+ — Lyft rides to polls since program launch — Rideshare, bikeshare, and scooter

For voters in 11 specific cities, the Vote to Live Action Fund and the Vote to Live Foundation are going further — offering direct ride vouchers at no cost. The covered cities span six states: Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin. Ohio alone has four cities in the program: Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

Transportation access has long been identified as a barrier for working-class voters, elderly residents, and those in areas with limited public transit. These programs don't require any political affiliation to use — they're open to any registered voter who needs a ride.

Even if your city isn't on the Vote to Live list, the Lyft discount requires no application, no proof of need, and no political alignment — just the code VOTE26 at checkout. Bikeshare and scooter trips count, making it useful in dense urban areas where a full car ride would be unnecessary.

This program exists because we care about the people behind every ride, and we want every one of them to have the chance to be heard. Jerry Golden, Chief Policy Officer at Lyft

How to Claim Your Election Day Ride

Check your city — If you're in Atlanta, Detroit, Jackson, Las Vegas, Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, Cincinnati, Houston, Dallas, or Milwaukee — look into the Vote to Live voucher program first. It may be fully free. Open the Lyft app — Enter code VOTE26 before booking. The 50% discount (up to $10) applies to rideshare, bikeshare, and scooter trips. Valid from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time on Election Day. Consider Hertz for flexibility — If you need a car for more than just the trip to the polls, Hertz offers one free rental day when you book two or more days at a neighborhood location. Deal runs through November 3. Know your polling place — Have your polling location ready before you book a ride. Your county election board's website or your state's official voter portal will have the address. Share the code — Know someone else who needs a ride? VOTE26 works for any Lyft user — pass it along. Nearly 4 million people have already used Lyft to reach the polls since the program launched.

Why Transportation Barriers Matter at the Polls

Access to a polling place isn't guaranteed for every voter. Shift workers, elderly residents, people with disabilities, and those in areas with sparse public transit all face real logistical hurdles on Election Day that registered voters in car-friendly suburbs rarely encounter.

Programs like Lyft's VOTE26 and the Vote to Live voucher effort are designed to close that gap without requiring voters to prove need or disclose personal information. They treat transportation as a civic infrastructure problem — one that private companies and nonprofit organizations can help solve, even when public systems fall short.

The Vote to Live Action Fund's focus on specific cities — particularly the four Ohio markets and two Texas metros — reflects where organizers have identified the most acute need. Lyft's estimate of 4 million rides to election-related destinations since the program's launch suggests the demand is real and widespread.

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