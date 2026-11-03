Trump reverses course on Israel aid amid Tuesday's midterm election

President Donald Trump said in an Election Day interview with Fox News that the United States will not provide $4 billion in aid to Israel, claiming the country no longer needs the assistance.

Trump said the United States will continue to sell weapons to Israel.

His comments marked an abrupt reversal from his previous position, including when he signed legislation in July funding aid to Israel.

However, Trump acknowledged Tuesday that the money could be better spent domestically, including on reducing the national debt.

“You can consider it barter. You can consider military aid or cash,” Trump said. “Look, we give them $4 billion of things and money, and they don’t need it. And I was approached by Bibi Netanyahu, and we’ve been talking about it for a couple of years because it’s a lot of money.”

During the interview Tuesday, Trump said aid to Israel has become a talking point for progressive Democratic candidates in the midterm election. Funding for Israel has been a focal point in Michigan’s Senate race between Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers. El-Sayed has expressed strong opposition to providing aid to Israel.

“The best talking point that these lunatics have on the left, they are lunatics, have no idea how great our country has become,” Trump said. “We are a beacon. Our country is the greatest country anywhere in the world, and two years ago we were a laughing stock. The left using $4 billion payment, and everybody knows about it, no secret, as a signal of unfairness and we can't allow that to happen. I don't like that; it is too easy.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not publicly responded to Trump's comments that Israel does not need the funds.