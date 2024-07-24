1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Watch Live
News
Business
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Good News
Health
Scripps News Life
Politics
Science and Tech
Sports
U.S. News
Weather
World
Shows
TV Schedule
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
Scripps News Weekend
Scripps News Reports
Scripps News Showcase
More Shows
Documentaries
In Real Life
Next Level
Bellingcat
All Docs
Investigations
Scripps News Investigates
Fentanyl: The Silent Toll
Hope Denied
Maine Shooting
Ukraine's Women Warriors
More Investigations
Latest Videos
About Scripps News
News Team
Viewer Hotline
Download Our App
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
X
TikTok
YouTube
Threads
LinkedIn
Newsletter
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
U.S. News
Crime
Education
Housing
Weather
Entertainment
America Votes
Life
Recalls
Travel
Money
Good News
Good News
Investigations
Shows
Early Rush
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
The Race Weekend
Scripps News Weekend
Weekend Debrief
Scripps News Reports
In Real Life
Scripps News Showcase
ScrippsTech
Good To Know
Xploration: Animal Science
Documentaries
Latest Videos
Quick links...
U.S. News
America Votes
Life
Good News
Investigations
Shows
Documentaries
Latest Videos
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Middle East
Politics
Netanyahu to Congress: 'America and Israel must stand together'
Scripps News Staff
U.S. News
Netanyahu looks to boost US support in speech to Congress, but faces protests
AP via Scripps News
Israel at War
Israeli military orders the evacuation of Gaza City
AP via Scripps News
Israel at War
US-built aid pier in Gaza set to be removed permanently
AP via Scripps News
Israel at War
Israel turbocharges West Bank expansion with largest land grab in decades
AP via Scripps News
Israel at War
Protest against order to enlist in Israeli military turns violent in Jerusalem
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
Iran to hold runoff election with reformist Pezeshkian and hard-liner Jalili
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
Yemen's Houthi rebels detain at least 9 UN staffers, others in sudden crackdown
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
Gunman captured after shootout outside US Embassy in Lebanon
AP via Scripps News
Europe
Palestinian PM visits Spain after 3 countries recognize Palestinian state
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
12 years after son's kidnapping in Syria, Austin Tice's mother remains hopeful
Maya Rodriguez
Middle East
Iran begins burying president, foreign minister and others killed in helicopter crash
AP via Scripps News
World
Spain, Ireland, Norway will recognize a Palestinian state. Why does it matter?
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
Mourners begin days of funerals for Iran's president and others killed in crash
AP via Scripps News
Israel at War
Biden: Request for war crimes arrest warrant for Israeli leaders is 'outrageous'
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
What is known about the helicopter crash that killed Iran's president?
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
Iran's president, foreign minister and other officials found dead
AP via Scripps News
Israel at War
Hamas says group would lay down weapons if a two-state solution is implemented
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
Storm dumps more than a year's worth of rain across Dubai in 24 hours
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
What key recent events led to Iran's assault on Israel?
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
US will not participate in any potential Israeli counterattack on Iran
Maya Rodriguez
Middle East
Israel hails 'success' in blocking Iran's unprecedented attack
AP via Scripps News
Israel at War
Israel threatens to strike Iran directly as regional tensions rise
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
Iran vows retaliation for Israeli strike that killed top generals
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
US, British strikes hit Houthi targets in Yemen after Red Sea attacks
AP via Scripps News
Israel at War
UN suspends northern Gaza food deliveries as cease-fire efforts fail
Justin Boggs
Middle East
US says retaliatory strike in Baghdad killed Iranian-backed officer
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
Satellite images show US strikes against Iranian-backed groups
Jake Godin
Middle East
Biden meets grieving families of 3 US troops killed in Jordan
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
Iran-backed militia groups continue to attack US troops in Middle East
Jake Godin
Middle East
Biden says he's decided how to respond to attack on troops in Jordan
Scripps News Staff
Military
US will respond to drone attack that killed 3 troops, Kirby says
Scripps News Staff
Military
US strikes facilities in Iraq after attacks by Iran-backed militias
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
Escalating conflicts in Middle East spark stability concerns in region
Meg Hilling
Middle East
US launches another barrage of missiles against Houthi sites in Yemen
AP via Scripps News
Military
Missing Navy SEALs were on mission to seize weapons meant for Houthis
Scripps News Staff
Middle East
Who are the Houthis and why did the US and UK retaliate for attacks?
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly blast in Iran
Scripps News Staff
Breaking News
Iran: At least 103 people killed at ceremony honoring slain general
AP via Scripps News
Middle East
US launches counter-strike against Iranian-backed militia in Iraq
AP via Scripps News
Crime
Colorado man arrested at airport over plans to go fight for ISIS
Elina Tarkazikis
Middle East
Rocket attack targets US embassy in Iraq
AP via Scripps News
Next Page
Watch Scripps News