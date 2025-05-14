United Airlines is planning luxurious new business-class seating for international trips

United Airlines has announced an update to its premium interiors and seating for business-class international travel.

A new top tier of business accommodations called United Polaris Studio suites are coming to new Boeing 787-9 aircraft. They feature expanded space and amenities, including large screens, wireless device charging and exclusive caviar menu options.

Existing United Polaris seating is getting upgrades, including larger screens and sliding doors for more privacy.

United's updated 787-9s will fly with 99 premium seats, which the company says is the largest share among U.S. carriers.

Food service aboard is being overhauled with more dining options for economy class, regionally-inspired tapas and caviar for United Polaris Studio fliers.

The first new 787-9 is expected to start flights from San Francisco to Singapore and from San Francisco to London in 2026. The carrier expects 30 new 787-9 planes by 2027.

U.S. air carriers up and down the budget spectrum have announced improvements to their services this year.

American Airlines will offer free wi-fi service to members of its AAdvantage loyalty program starting early next year.

And Southwest Airlines is set to update its fare tiers later this year, with the most premium of them allowing travelers to board early, get two free checked bags, access to spacier seats at booking, and complimentary internet.