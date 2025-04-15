Free Wi-Fi coming to more than 2 million American Airlines flights

Free Wi-Fi is coming to American Airlines flights. The service will be available to members of the airline’s AAdvantage loyalty program starting early next year.

More than 2 million domestic flights will have complimentary Wi-Fi, serviced by AT&T.

According to a news release, this move means American Airlines will have more free in-flight connectivity than any other domestic carrier.

“Our customers greatly value staying connected while in the air, whether communicating with friends, getting work done, checking in on social media or streaming their favorite subscription services,” said Heather Garboden, chief customer officer with American Airlines. “We’ve been working diligently to outfit our aircraft with best-in-class high-speed Wi-Fi and together with AT&T are proud to offer those services at no cost to our most loyal customers.”

American Airlines said it is working to outfit 90% of its fleet with Viasat and Intelsat high-speed satellite connectivity. Prior to this week's announcement, American said it tested the service on select routes. The tests, American Airlines said, "surpassed performance expectations."

Currently, American Airlines offers Wi-Fi for a minimum of $10 per flight.

Rival carrier Delta began offering free Wi-Fi on domestic flights in 2023, while United Airlines is implementing free Wi-Fi on domestic flights this spring.