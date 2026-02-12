Pentagon puts second carrier group on alert for potential Middle East deployment

The Pentagon has put a second aircraft carrier strike group on alert and prepared to deploy to the Middle East, according to the Wall Street Journal. Officials told the Journal that the White House has not yet given the official order to deploy.

The USS Abraham Lincoln strike group is already in the region as President Donald Trump determines potential paths forward with Iran.

Trump appears to be increasing pressure as he balances negotiations with Iran while retaining military options. The president shared an exclusive Wall Street Journal article on Truth Social detailing the carrier group preparations after he told Axios earlier this week he was considering sending a second carrier group to the region.

The U.S. has already increased military assets in the area as Trump has threatened potential U.S. intervention over the past month and a half, though he has publicly indicated his preference is for negotiations toward a deal with Iran.

The move comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Trump at the White House, following talks between U.S. and Iranian officials. The prime minister's office indicated Netanyahu urged officials not to trust Iran and to include Iran's ballistic missile programming and support for proxy groups in negotiations - something Iranians have not indicated openness toward.

After the meeting with Netanyahu, Trump insisted negotiations with Iran continue to see if a deal can be reached.

And if not, "We will just have to see what the outcome will be," Trump said.

Vice President JD Vance told reporters the president is keeping his options open.

"The president's told his entire senior team that we should be trying to cut a deal that ensures the Iranians don't have a nuclear weapon," Vance said. "But if we can't cut that deal, then there's another option on the table. So I think the president's gonna continue to preserve his options. He's gonna have a lot of options because we have the most powerful military in the world."

Vance added that until the president directs otherwise, officials will continue engaging in conversations to try to reach a good outcome through negotiations.

Former officials and regional experts believe this may be a move by Trump to put pressure on Iran during negotiations. One former defense official noted that sending a second carrier strike group would be a big deal.