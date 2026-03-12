Easy one-pan ranch chicken dinner for busy Spring Break nights

Spring break doesn’t always mean travel. If the kids are home and you need an easy, no-fuss dinner, this one-pan ranch chicken with crispy potatoes and carrots is the perfect solution.
Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, walks you through the satisfying meal that’s simple to make and sure to please everyone at the table.
Ranch Chicken and Potatoes
Serves 4–6
Ingredients
- 2 cups plain yogurt
- Juice of 1 large lemon
- ¼ cup fresh parsley (or 2–3 tsp dried)
- ¼ cup fresh dill (or 2–3 tsp dried)
- 2 tsp onion powder or chives (or ¼ cup fresh chives)
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp Himalayan salt
- ⅛ tsp black pepper
- 2-3 lbs boneless chicken breasts or thighs
- 2 large russet or gold potatoes
- 3 -4 large carrots
- 2 tbsp avocado oil
- 2 tbsp grated pecorino romano cheese
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp black pepper
- Garnish: Fresh dill, parsley and grated cheese
Instructions
- Mix all of the ranch ingredients in a bowl.
- Pour over the chicken and mix to coat all sides.
- Cover and refrigerate the chicken for 4 hours or overnight.
- Preheat the oven or airfryer to 400°F.
- Wash, peel, and chop the potatoes and carrots.
- In a mixing bowl, toss the vegetables with oil, spices, and grated cheese, to coat evenly.
- Add the vegetables to a sheet pan or air fry basket in an even layer.
- Place the marinated chicken beside the veggies on a sheet pan or in the air-fry basket if large enough.
- Bake until chicken reaches 165°F and is browned and the vegetables are crispy.
- Garnish the chicken and serve with more ranch for dipping.
