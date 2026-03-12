U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Easy one-pan ranch chicken dinner for busy Spring Break nights

Chicken and potatoes with carrots
Chicken and potatoes with carrots
Spring break doesn’t always mean travel. If the kids are home and you need an easy, no-fuss dinner, this one-pan ranch chicken with crispy potatoes and carrots is the perfect solution.

Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, walks you through the satisfying meal that’s simple to make and sure to please everyone at the table.

Ranch Chicken and Potatoes
Serves 4–6

Ingredients

  • 2 cups plain yogurt
  • Juice of 1 large lemon
  • ¼ cup fresh parsley (or 2–3 tsp dried)
  • ¼ cup fresh dill (or 2–3 tsp dried)
  • 2 tsp onion powder or chives (or ¼ cup fresh chives)
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp Himalayan salt
  • ⅛ tsp black pepper
  • 2-3 lbs boneless chicken breasts or thighs
  • 2 large russet or gold potatoes
  • 3 -4 large carrots
  • 2 tbsp avocado oil
  • 2 tbsp grated pecorino romano cheese
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • Garnish: Fresh dill, parsley and grated cheese

Instructions

  • Mix all of the ranch ingredients in a bowl.
  • Pour over the chicken and mix to coat all sides.
  • Cover and refrigerate the chicken for 4 hours or overnight.
  • Preheat the oven or airfryer to 400°F.
  • Wash, peel, and chop the potatoes and carrots.
  • In a mixing bowl, toss the vegetables with oil, spices, and grated cheese, to coat evenly.
  • Add the vegetables to a sheet pan or air fry basket in an even layer.
  • Place the marinated chicken beside the veggies on a sheet pan or in the air-fry basket if large enough.
  • Bake until chicken reaches 165°F and is browned and the vegetables are crispy.
  • Garnish the chicken and serve with more ranch for dipping.

