Easy one-pan ranch chicken dinner for busy Spring Break nights

Spring break doesn’t always mean travel. If the kids are home and you need an easy, no-fuss dinner, this one-pan ranch chicken with crispy potatoes and carrots is the perfect solution.

Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, walks you through the satisfying meal that’s simple to make and sure to please everyone at the table.

Ranch Chicken and Potatoes

Serves 4–6

Ingredients



2 cups plain yogurt

Juice of 1 large lemon

¼ cup fresh parsley (or 2–3 tsp dried)

¼ cup fresh dill (or 2–3 tsp dried)

2 tsp onion powder or chives (or ¼ cup fresh chives)

1 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp Himalayan salt

⅛ tsp black pepper

2-3 lbs boneless chicken breasts or thighs

2 large russet or gold potatoes

3 -4 large carrots

2 tbsp avocado oil

2 tbsp grated pecorino romano cheese

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

Garnish: Fresh dill, parsley and grated cheese

Instructions



Mix all of the ranch ingredients in a bowl.

Pour over the chicken and mix to coat all sides.

Cover and refrigerate the chicken for 4 hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven or airfryer to 400°F.

Wash, peel, and chop the potatoes and carrots.

In a mixing bowl, toss the vegetables with oil, spices, and grated cheese, to coat evenly.

Add the vegetables to a sheet pan or air fry basket in an even layer.

Place the marinated chicken beside the veggies on a sheet pan or in the air-fry basket if large enough.

Bake until chicken reaches 165°F and is browned and the vegetables are crispy.

Garnish the chicken and serve with more ranch for dipping.

