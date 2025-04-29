Southwest Airlines launches 4 new fare bundles, including premium options

Southwest Airlines has made updates to its fare bundles. There will be four new bundles, which are set to launch in the third quarter of 2025: "choice extra," "choice preferred," "choice," and "basic."

As its title suggests, "choice extra" is the most expensive selection, and it allows travelers to board early, get two free checked bags, access to spacier seats at booking, and complimentary internet.

Customers who take any of the other three options have to pay to check their luggage and use the internet.

"With new choices like seat selection and extra legroom, our enhanced fare bundles let customers customize their trip while still enjoying our industry-leading reliability and hospitality,” said Tony Roach, Southwest Airlines' executive vice president of customer and brand.

Previously, the airline said it would begin charging for checked bags for flights booked on or after May 28. The move puts Southwest in line with other major airlines, such as Delta, United, and American, which have charged for checked bags for many years.

Southwest Airlines said it will offer two free checked bags to those enrolled in its Rapid Rewards A-List members traveling on Business Select. The airline will also allow A-List Members and select other customers one free checked bag.

A-List membership is available to customers who book 20 qualifying flights or rack up 35,000 qualifying points in a single year.

The airline also announced earlier this year that it would implement a cheaper tier of ticketing, akin to other airlines' basic economy tickets. The new basic fare will also be implemented on May 28.

Last year, the airline unveiled plans to implement assigned seats and add premium seats with longer legroom. Those with premium seats are now able to board first.