First lady Biden unveils revamped White House tour

Visitors to the White House can now take a revamped tour of the historic building, starting Tuesday.

First lady Jill Biden changed the tour experience with updates that include interactive displays and 3-D renderings. There is also a chance to peek inside rooms not offered on the tour before.

There's a new stop in the diplomatic reception room where President Franklin D. Roosevelt held his famous fireside chats.

"You can now hear President Roosevelt's fireside chats in the room in which he recorded them so you can feel as if you are there right beside him," the first lady said. "We've added screens and information so you can read about what you see in each of the rooms for you visual learners."

The first lady said she went on a public tour to see what visitors experienced. She asked for the changes after being told that the tour has generally remained the same for decades.

In addition to partnering with government agencies, such as the National Park Service, Biden also worked with the History Channel to enhance interactive features on the tour.

“Preserving our country’s history, investing in education, and engaging the next generation is at the heart of the new expanded White House tour,” said Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks Group. “We are honored to join first lady Jill Biden on this special initiative to enhance the White House tour experience for the American public and visitors from around the globe.”

How to go on a White House tour

To go on a White House tour, visitors generally must go through a member of Congress, who is allocated passes for tours. Tours are generally available Tuesday through Saturday on non-holidays.

The self-guided tours are granted on a first-come, first-served basis, and visitors are encouraged to make their requests as early as possible.

The White House welcomes 10,000 visitors per week.

“We hope the tour inspires everyone who visits the White House to learn more about our shared history," Biden said.