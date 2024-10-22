Vermont is the safest state in the US, report says. So which is the least safe?

Vermont is the safest state in the U.S., according to a new report from WalletHub. It probably comes as no surprise since the consumer website’s list of safest cities was topped with two from the Green Mountain State.

WalletHub compared how all 50 states keep their residents safe, analyzing a list of factors including crime, financial safety, climate disasters and more.

Four out of five of the safest states based on WalletHub’s report are in New England:



Vermont (1)

New Hampshire (2)

Maine (3)

Massachusetts (4)

Utah (5)

WalletHub said Vermont topped the list for a number of reasons. Nearly 77% of parents in the state believe they live in safe neighborhoods and it has the seventh-highest number of neighborhood watch groups in the country, according to WalletHub.

Vermont has a low crime rate, one of the lowest unemployment rates, one of the best job growth rates and safe roads, the report said.

It’s a similar story for New Hampshire and Maine.

At the bottom of the list? The WalletHub report ranks these states as the least safe:



Florida (46)

Arkansas (47)

Texas (48)

Mississippi (49)

Louisiana (50)

The rankings were based on a total score, but states were also ranked in each individual safety category.

For example, Louisiana may be named the least safe state overall, but it’s 33rd for road safety. Louisiana is also tied for having the most law enforcement employees per capita along with New Jersey and Wyoming.