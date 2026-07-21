Expedia names St. Lucia top island destination for couples in 2026 travel rankings

St. Lucia tops Expedia's 2026 island destination list with a 125% surge in searches, leading a lineup of islands offering romance, family, and culinary travel experiences.

St. Lucia has claimed the top spot on Expedia's 2026 list of best island destinations for couples, driven by a 125% increase in searches that makes it the fastest-growing destination on the list.

Travel expert Tomeka Jones visited the island and stayed at the Zoetry Marigot Bay Resort, an all-inclusive property situated on a hillside overlooking the bay.

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"The word that comes to mind to describe St. Lucia is paradise," Jones said.

Jones said the island's appeal comes from a combination of natural scenery, unique experiences, and vibrant culture. Among the standout attractions are the Pitons, the island's iconic twin peaks, and the Sulphur Springs, home to one of the world's only drive-in volcanoes. The resort itself offers two pools, including a swim-up pool, and a spa that features mud treatments sourced from the volcano.

Jones also highlighted a rum tasting experience offered at the resort, led by a rum curator named Carla.

"Rum is very much a part of the culture here in St. Lucia," Jones said.

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Jones attended Carnival during her visit, describing it as an annual summertime celebration featuring parades and costumed participants through the streets of St. Lucia.

Couples staying at the resort cited wellness offerings and scenic surroundings as the primary draws to the destination, Jones said.

Beyond St. Lucia, other islands on Expedia's 2026 list include Fiji, recognized for multigenerational family vacations; Sanibel Island in Florida is noted for family escapes; and Porto Santo in Portugal, highlighted for wellness travel. The full list is available on Expedia's website.

For travelers looking to book an island getaway, Jones offered three tips: