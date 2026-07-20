State Department issues warning for Americans traveling or living abroad as Iran conflict escalates

The State Department issued a warning on Saturday to all Americans traveling or living abroad due to "heightened tensions" in the Middle East.

The alert advises "Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution," and to follow security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

"U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted," the alert stated.

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The State Department also said there may be flight cancellations or "periodic airspace closures" that may cause travel disruptions due to the ongoing conflict.

The United States and Iran have traded strikes for several days despite both countries signing a memorandum of understanding last month that was intended to end the fighting.

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"Groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world," the State Department said.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for State Department security alerts through the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, known as STEP, and follow official updates on social media.

The State Department issued a similar security alert in March.