US soldiers killed in Iranian attacks were from Hawaii and Texas

The U.S. has identified the soldiers killed in Iranian attacks on an American base in Jordan as 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas.

In a statement Monday, the Defense Department said Feehan was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Gonzales was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command in Ansbach, Germany.

Their deaths were among three U.S. service members killed over the weekend. Seventeen U.S. service members have died since the war began in late February.

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Another soldier was killed Saturday in northern Iraq during a "controlled detonation" of a downed Iranian attack drone, according to U.S. Central Command.

The United States and Iran have traded strikes for several days despite both countries signing a memorandum of understanding that was intended to end the fighting.

The U.S. military said Sunday its strikes were intended to degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Although Iran's military has been weakened by the strikes, it has continued to maintain control of the strait, which had transported more than one-fifth of the world's oil supply before the war began.