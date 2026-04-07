Delta announces increased bag fees as Iran war drives up fuel costs

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday it will raise its fees for checked baggage, joining several other domestic airlines that have raised prices as oil and jet fuel costs climb due to the war in Iran.

Starting on Wednesday, fees for first and second checked bags on most flights will increase by $10. The fee to check a third bag will increase by $50. The total cost for first, second and third checked bags will be $45, $55 and $200.

“These updates are part of Delta’s ongoing review of pricing across its business and reflect the impact of evolving global conditions and industry dynamics,” Delta said in a statement.

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Airlines have felt immediate pressure from the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East, where one fifth of global oil traffic has been largely cut off. Several carriers have now announced steeper bag fees.

United Airlines said it will increase fees for first and second checked bags by $10 for tickets purchased starting Friday, April 3. The higher prices apply to travel within the U.S., as well as routes to Mexico, Canada and Latin America.

Meanwhile, JetBlue has also raised its checked bag fees, with changes taking effect earlier this week. For most domestic economy passengers, the first checked bag now costs $39, up from $35. During peak travel periods, that fee increases to $49.