Pressure cooker brisket recipe perfect for Easter or Passover

A tender, flavorful brisket served over potatoes and carrots delivers the kind of comfort that feels like a hug on a plate. This version uses a pressure cooker to cut down on cook time without sacrificing rich, slow-cooked flavor.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shares this recipe, perfect for gathering around the table for Easter or Passover.
Brisket in the Pressure Cooker
Ingredients
- 3 lb beef brisket
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 3 cloves minced garlic
- 1 large yellow onion, sliced
- 2 large carrots, peeled and roughly chopped
- 2 cups crushed tomatoes (from canned)
- 2 cups low-sodium beef broth
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
Gravy:
- 1 tbsp whole wheat flour
- 1 tbsp butter
Instructions
- Add all of the brisket ingredients to the pressure cooker.
- Seal and cook on high pressure for 45 minutes.
- Let pressure release naturally for 15 minutes.
- Carefully remove the brisket. Let the liquid and brisket cool separately overnight if possible.
- Trim the fat off the brisket.
- Slice the brisket against the grain in ¼-½ inch pieces.
- Skim the fat off the liquid and discard.
- Use an immersion blender to carefully blend the sauce in the Instant Pot vessel until smooth.
- Return the sliced beef to the instant pot and cook for an additional 20 minutes.h. If you prefer the meat to be more tender or shredded, pressure cook for longer.
- Serve with braising liquid or use the liquid to make a thick gravy.
For the gravy:
- Whisk together flour and butter in a saucepan. Cook on low for 304 minutes, or until it smells toasty.
- Add 2-3 cups of instant pot liquid (depending on desired thickness)
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Whisk and cook until the gravy thickens.
- Serve with brisket.
- Serve with potatoes or other desired sides.
- Spoon the pot sauce over the brisket for serving.