Pressure cooker brisket recipe perfect for Easter or Passover

A tender, flavorful brisket served over potatoes and carrots delivers the kind of comfort that feels like a hug on a plate. This version uses a pressure cooker to cut down on cook time without sacrificing rich, slow-cooked flavor.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shares this recipe, perfect for gathering around the table for Easter or Passover.

Brisket in the Pressure Cooker

Ingredients



3 lb beef brisket

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

3 cloves minced garlic

1 large yellow onion, sliced

2 large carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

2 cups crushed tomatoes (from canned)

2 cups low-sodium beef broth

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Gravy:



1 tbsp whole wheat flour

1 tbsp butter

Instructions



Add all of the brisket ingredients to the pressure cooker.

Seal and cook on high pressure for 45 minutes.

Let pressure release naturally for 15 minutes.

Carefully remove the brisket. Let the liquid and brisket cool separately overnight if possible.

Trim the fat off the brisket.

Slice the brisket against the grain in ¼-½ inch pieces.

Skim the fat off the liquid and discard.

Use an immersion blender to carefully blend the sauce in the Instant Pot vessel until smooth.

Return the sliced beef to the instant pot and cook for an additional 20 minutes.h. If you prefer the meat to be more tender or shredded, pressure cook for longer.

Serve with braising liquid or use the liquid to make a thick gravy.

For the gravy:

