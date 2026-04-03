Flying just got pricier as two major airlines hike bag fees

Two major U.S. airlines have raised checked baggage fees this week.

United Airlines said it will increase fees for first and second checked bags by $10 for tickets purchased starting Friday, April 3. The higher prices apply to travel within the U.S., as well as routes to Mexico, Canada and Latin America.

RELATED STORY | Airlines warn fare increases likely as Iran war drives fuel price surge

Under the new pricing, customers who prepay will pay $45 for a first checked bag and $55 for a second, up from $35 and $45. Those who pay within 24 hours of travel will now pay $50 for a first bag and $60 for a second. Fees for a third checked bag or more will rise to $200.

RELATED STORY | United Airlines introducing new lie-flat Relax Row seats for long-haul flights

Meanwhile, JetBlue has also raised its checked bag fees, with changes taking effect earlier this week. For most domestic economy passengers, the first checked bag now costs $39, up from $35. During peak travel periods, that fee increases to $49.

The increases come as the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked amid the U.S. military campaign in Iran, disrupting a key global oil route. About 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through the strait, and the disruption has pushed fuel prices, including jet fuel, higher.