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Flying just got pricier as two major airlines hike bag fees

The increases come as the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked amid the U.S. military campaign in Iran, disrupting a key global oil route.
A United Airlines flight lands at Harry Reid International Airport, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Las Vegas.
John Locher/AP
A United Airlines flight lands at Harry Reid International Airport, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Las Vegas.
A United Airlines flight lands at Harry Reid International Airport, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Las Vegas.
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Two major U.S. airlines have raised checked baggage fees this week.

United Airlines said it will increase fees for first and second checked bags by $10 for tickets purchased starting Friday, April 3. The higher prices apply to travel within the U.S., as well as routes to Mexico, Canada and Latin America.

RELATED STORY | Airlines warn fare increases likely as Iran war drives fuel price surge

Under the new pricing, customers who prepay will pay $45 for a first checked bag and $55 for a second, up from $35 and $45. Those who pay within 24 hours of travel will now pay $50 for a first bag and $60 for a second. Fees for a third checked bag or more will rise to $200.

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Meanwhile, JetBlue has also raised its checked bag fees, with changes taking effect earlier this week. For most domestic economy passengers, the first checked bag now costs $39, up from $35. During peak travel periods, that fee increases to $49.

The increases come as the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked amid the U.S. military campaign in Iran, disrupting a key global oil route. About 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through the strait, and the disruption has pushed fuel prices, including jet fuel, higher.

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