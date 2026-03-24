United Airlines introducing new lie-flat Relax Row seats for long-haul flights

Have you ever dreamed about having an entire plane row to yourself? That dream could soon become reality.

United Airlines announced Tuesday that the company is introducing a "Relax Row" option on select planes, which consists of three economy row seats with adjustable leg rests that can transform into a couch or even lie flat after takeoff. You'll also have the option to be given a mattress pad, a specially sized blanket, two pillows, as well as a plush toy for children.

"As a leading premium airline, we're committed to delivering new, industry-leading experiences for all of our customers – and the United Relax Row is the perfect example of that. Customers traveling in United Economy on long-haul flights deserve an option for more space and comfort, and this is one way we can deliver that for them," said Andrew Nocella, United's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "United is the only North American airline offering a product like the United Relax Row and is one of the many reasons why we're continuing to win brand loyal customers."

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United said the new travel option is expected to launch in 2027 and will be offered on more than 200 aircraft by 2030. The seats are expected to be located between United Economy and United Premium Plus® and the company said it will offer up to 12 United Relax Row sections on each plane.

The Chicago-based company's stock price fell by 0.43% on Tuesday but showed signs of growth in after hours trading.