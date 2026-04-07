American Girl brought back its original character dolls to celebrate its 40th anniversary

It's a blast from the past with American Girl's relaunch of the brand's original "Historical Character" dolls.

The collection, which went on sale Tuesday, pays homage to the American Girl brand's 40th anniversary this year. The original collection includes dolls Josefina, Kirsten, Addy, Samantha, Molly and Felicity.

Each doll retails for $175 and includes her signature outfit, a book and packaging inspired by the original design.

Mattel via CNN Newsource American Girl is relaunching eight of its original Historical Characters dolls in honor of its 40th anniversary this year.

American Girl dates back to 1986, when a teacher who loved history created the first product line. In part, the brand is known for experiential retail stores where children can immerse themselves in the dolls' world.

"More than a product launch, it’s a nostalgic reunion, inviting longtime fans to reconnect with the stories and dolls that shaped their childhood," American Girl said in a release.

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