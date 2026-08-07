Best family-friendly getaways for fall 2026

With back-to-school season underway, many families assume vacation plans are over. But according to travel expert Tomeka Jones, fall may actually be one of the best times of the year to plan a family getaway.

"Many people think family travel season ends when kids go back to school, but that's really not the case," Jones says. "Fall often brings cooler temperatures, fewer crowds, and better deals.”

Whether families are looking for an all-inclusive Caribbean escape, an adventure-filled cruise, or a classic theme park vacation, there are plenty of exciting experiences to choose from this season.

One of Jones' top picks is Beaches Resorts' Fall Fam Jam, starting September 1st at Beaches Turks & Caicos and Beaches Negril in Jamaica.

"It's more than just a beach vacation," Jones says. "Families can enjoy live entertainment, themed activities, pool parties, karaoke, and special guest performances, all included with their all-inclusive stay."

This year's lineup includes appearances by KIDZ BOP and popular toddler techno DJ Lenny Pearce, creating entertainment designed for multiple generations to enjoy together.

For families craving a little more adventure, Jones recommends Norwegian Cruise Line's newest attraction, Great Tides Waterpark, opening September 4 at Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

The new waterpark is six acres and includes 19 waterslides, 10-15 foot cliff jumps, an immersive lazy river called The Wandering River, a family splash zone, and much more.

At Walt Disney World Resort, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party returns with festive decorations, character experiences, and entertainment starting August 7th through October. Meanwhile, Dollywood's Harvest Festival transforms the Smoky Mountain theme park with thousands of glowing pumpkins, seasonal food, live music, and family-friendly fall festivities.

Families looking for a quick getaway can also consider Great Wolf Lodge, where indoor water parks and interactive attractions make it an easy option regardless of the weather.

As families begin planning their fall escapes, Jones encourages travelers to book soon.

"One of my biggest tips is to book now,” Jones says. “Beaches Resorts is offering deals. You maybe able to save $100 and more receive a spa credit for parents.”

Planning ahead gives families the best chance to find the dates, accommodations, and pricing they're looking for.”

