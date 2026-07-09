Recall issued for certain MagSafe power banks due to fire and burn risks

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for Flaunt MagSafe Battery Charger power banks due to risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.

The recall involves power banks with the model number E33A. You cay also be able to see "Flaunt" engraved on the right side of the charger as well as a small circular button in the bottom center of the front side of the power bank.

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The power banks were sold in melon, black, lavender and white on flauntcases.com from May 2024 through April 2025 for about $65.

There have been five reports of the power banks overheating and catching fire, including one report of a burn to a user's hand, one report of a burn to someone's arm and four reports of minor property damage.

If you own this power bank, you should stop using it immediately and contact Flaunt for a full refund of the $65 purchase price in the form of a check or as an $80 store credit at flauntcases.com.

Consumers are urged to not throw the power bank in the trash, the general recycling stream or used battery recycling boxes as lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries.