Recall issued for certain infant walkers due to possible fall risk

A recall has been issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission WonderStone-branded Infant Walkers as they fail to meet the mandatory standard for infant walkers.
The walkers are able to fit through a standard doorway and are unable to stop at the edge of a step, which can pose risks of serious injury or death.
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The product was sold in green and pink on Walmart.com in April 2026 for about $80.
The walkers have a gray fabric seat, a white tray with a detachable music box, six wheels, a foot pad and a white hand lever.
They have the label “Model No: 616” or “Model No: 616-1” printed under the tray.
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If you own this product, stop using it immediately and contact Wonder Stone Toys for a full refund.
You will be asked to disassemble the walker, remove and cut the fabric seat, write “Recalled” on the top of the tray in permanent marker and send a photo of the disassembled infant walker showing the cut seat and marked tray to wonderstonerecall@outlook.com to receive the refund.