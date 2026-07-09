Recall issued for certain infant walkers due to possible fall risk

A recall has been issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission WonderStone-branded Infant Walkers as they fail to meet the mandatory standard for infant walkers.

The walkers are able to fit through a standard doorway and are unable to stop at the edge of a step, which can pose risks of serious injury or death.

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The product was sold in green and pink on Walmart.com in April 2026 for about $80.

The walkers have a gray fabric seat, a white tray with a detachable music box, six wheels, a foot pad and a white hand lever.

They have the label “Model No: 616” or “Model No: 616-1” printed under the tray.

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If you own this product, stop using it immediately and contact Wonder Stone Toys for a full refund.