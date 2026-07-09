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Recall issued for certain infant walkers due to possible fall risk

Photo of WonderStone Infant Walkers
United States Consumer Product Safety Commission
Photo of WonderStone Infant Walkers
Photo of WonderStone Infant Walkers
Posted

A recall has been issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission WonderStone-branded Infant Walkers as they fail to meet the mandatory standard for infant walkers.

The walkers are able to fit through a standard doorway and are unable to stop at the edge of a step, which can pose risks of serious injury or death.

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The product was sold in green and pink on Walmart.com in April 2026 for about $80.

The walkers have a gray fabric seat, a white tray with a detachable music box, six wheels, a foot pad and a white hand lever.

They have the label “Model No: 616” or “Model No: 616-1” printed under the tray.

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If you own this product, stop using it immediately and contact Wonder Stone Toys for a full refund.

You will be asked to disassemble the walker, remove and cut the fabric seat, write “Recalled” on the top of the tray in permanent marker and send a photo of the disassembled infant walker showing the cut seat and marked tray to wonderstonerecall@outlook.com to receive the refund.

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