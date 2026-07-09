Cuisinart gas grill recalled due to potential shattering glass during use

A recall has been issued by Conair for the Cuisinart Propel+ Four Burner 3-in-1 Gas Grill as the tempered glass window in the pizza oven can shatter during use.

Consumers should stop using the recalled grill immediately and visit Conair’s website to check if their grill is included in the recall.

There have been 37 reports of shattered glass during use and one fire that was reported. No injuries have been reported.

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The product was sold at Lowes, Walmart and on-line at cuisinart.com from December 2024 through May 2026 for between $500 and $750.

The grill features a griddle, a stove top burner and a pizza oven with tempered glass located on top of the lid of the grill. This specific product has the model number CGG-6331 on the inside of the right metal door, along with a serial number.

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If your grill is impacted by the recall, remove the tempered glass window on the pizza oven and upload two photographs to the firm’s website; one of the removed glass, and one of the grill’s serial number.

Consumers will receive a $500 refund by check or be reimbursed for the original purchase amount with proof of receipt.