Recall expanded for baby powder that may contain asbestos, FDA says

A recall issued last month for Dynacare brand baby powderover concerns of asbestos contamination has been expanded to include over 1,000 more cases of the product distributed across 35 states, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

Officials said the recalled baby powder, manufactured by Dynarex Corporation, was primarily sold on Amazon.

There haven't been any reports of illnesses associated with the recall to date, the FDA said.

In addition to the original recall, it now includes 373 cases of 14-ounce bottles of Dynacare Baby Powder with item number 4875 and 647 cases of 4-ounce bottles of Dynacare Baby Powder with item number 4874. All are packaged in plastic bottles with 24 bottles to a case with lot/batch numbers located on the bottom of the bottle.

The FDA said the recall was the result of a routine sampling program that found finished products containing asbestos.

According to Dynarex, asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is found near talc, an ingredient used in its Dynacare baby powder, during the mining process. The company has stopped the distribution of the product until the ongoing investigation can determine what caused the contamination of the talc, the FDA said.