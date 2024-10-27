Watch Now
Scripps News LifeRecalls

Actions

Costco recalls Rana chicken products, Kirkland smoked salmon over listeria concerns

Health officials say there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses connected to the recalled products, so far.
Costco has issued a recall for Rana chicken products and Kirkland smoked salmon over listeria concerns. Health officials say there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses. (Scripps News)
Costco issues recall on Kirkland smoked salmon packages and Rana chicken products citing listeria concerns
Posted

Wholesale giant Costco is recalling two Rana brand chicken products, and its Kirkland smoked salmon packages over listeria concerns.

Rana chicken products recalled at Costco along with Kirkland smoked salmon packets over listeria concerns.

Included in the recall are the Rana chicken truffle carbonara and the tagliatelle portobello grilled mushroom sauce.

For the Kirkland smoked salmon recall, it was the supplier — Acme Smoked Fish Corp. — who initiated the recall. The company said the recall was issued "out of an abundance of caution," and does not affect other Kirkland smoked salmon products, the company said in a release.

RELATED | Over 150 schools may be affected by massive poultry and beef recall over listeria concerns

Health officials say there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses connected to the recalled products, so far.

Customers with these products should not consume them and should return them to the point of sale for refund, or throw them away.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Life
Scripps News presents Stories of National Hispanic Heritage Month

Featuring the contributions and cultural impact of Hispanic Americans.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.