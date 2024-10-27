Costco recalls Rana chicken products, Kirkland smoked salmon over listeria concerns

Wholesale giant Costco is recalling two Rana brand chicken products, and its Kirkland smoked salmon packages over listeria concerns.

Included in the recall are the Rana chicken truffle carbonara and the tagliatelle portobello grilled mushroom sauce.

For the Kirkland smoked salmon recall, it was the supplier — Acme Smoked Fish Corp. — who initiated the recall. The company said the recall was issued "out of an abundance of caution," and does not affect other Kirkland smoked salmon products, the company said in a release.

Health officials say there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses connected to the recalled products, so far.

Customers with these products should not consume them and should return them to the point of sale for refund, or throw them away.