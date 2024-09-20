Baby powder sold on Amazon recalled over potential asbestos contamination

Dynacare brand baby powder that was distributed to a dozen states has been recalled by Dynarex Corporation over concerns of asbestos contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said 62 cases of its 14-ounce plastic bottles in lot number B051 with item number 4875 have the potential to be contaminated. The bottles have an expiration date of Dec. 28, 2026, printed on the bottom.

The cases of baby powder were shipped to Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, Washington and Wisconsin.

The product was also sold online on Amazon.com, the FDA said.

So far, no illnesses or “adverse events” have been reported in connection to the recall, the company said.

Consumers who have purchased the specified baby powder should discontinue use immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers can contact Dynarex Corporation at (888) 396-2739 or (845) 365-8200 or via email at recall@dynarex.com for more information.

The FDA said the recall was the result of a routine sampling program that found finished products containing asbestos.

According to Dynarex, asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is found near talc, an ingredient used in its Dynacare baby powder.

“During talc mining, if talc mining sites are not selected carefully or steps taken to purify the talc ore sufficiently, the talc may be contaminated with asbestos,” Dyanrex said in its recall notice.

The company said it has ceased the distribution of the baby powder and is investigating what caused the contamination of the talc.