Nearly 137,000 beds sold by retailers like Target, Walmart recalled for collapsing

Nearly 137,000 beds sold by major retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon have been recalled because the frames could collapse or break, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall includes Lucid Platform Beds with an upholstered square tufted headboard in all sizes and colors and a federal law label located on the backside of the headboard that states “Made For: CVB INC, 1525 W 2960 S, LOGAN, UT 84321” on it.

Lucid said the recall includes approximately 137,000 beds sold in the U.S. and an additional 890 sold in Canada.

So far, there have been 245 reports of the beds breaking or collapsing, which caused at least 18 injuries including contusions, the CPSC said.

The beds were manufactured in Malaysia and sold online through Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Belk, Brookside, eBay, Home Depot, JCPenney, Lowes, Macy's, Menards, Overstock, QVC, Sears, Target, Malouf VIP, Wayfair and Walmart.

Customers should immediately stop using the recalled beds and contact Lucid for a free replacement bed frame, the recall alert stated.

