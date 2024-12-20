Lay's potato chips recalled in these states over 'life-threatening' allergy risk

Frito-Lay is recalling one of its most popular snack products over concerns it could cause a "life-threatening allergic reaction" if consumed.

The Texas-based company announced this week the recall impacts a "limited number" of 13-ounce bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips that were sold in Washington and Oregon and may contain "undeclared milk."

Frito-Lay A bag of Lay's Classic Potato Chips.

Frito-Lay said recalled bags must have both a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of Feb. 11, 2025, and one of the following manufacturing codes: 6462307xx or 6463307xx.

"If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately," the company said in a statement. "Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of this action."

To date, no allergic reactions related to the product have been reported. However, Frito-Lay is urging consumers with any questions or concerns to contact its consumer relations department at 1-800-352-4477.

The company also stated that no other Lay's products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are impacted by the recall.